Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools presents Long Service Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools presented their Long Service Awards on Wednesday night at the MCCC.

More than 90 Long Service Awards were scheduled to be presented to teachers and staff.

The awards were in increments of 5 years with 35 years being the longest-serving.

.



This was followed by three recipients of the 30-year award with one being Lorna Chytyk of Morinville Community High School (MCHS).

The other MCHS recipients were Gavin Denham, 10 years, Amanda Bulger 10 years, Corinna Cormier, 15 years, Aaron Fidler, 20 years and Janet Gaetz, 20 years.

Legal School had two 5 year recipients, Karra Krywko and Christina Doehring.

Notre Dame School had 7 recipients, Kristin Chyzyk, Catherine Crane and Desiree Samchuk, each with 10 years, Ellie Durgan and Donna Keeler with 15 years each and Maryanne Kidd and Jacqueline Weir with 5 years each.

Georges H. Primeau had three recipients, Sharon Van Brabant 5 years, Mallory Burton 10 years and Amber Gratton 15 years.

This year the awards were presented a few days before World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

More than 100 countries celebrate World Teacher’s Day to raise awareness of the importance of the role of teachers worldwide.

It represents a significant token of the awareness, understanding, and appreciation for the vital contribution teachers make to education and development.