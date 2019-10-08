Chamber ready for Champagne and Stars Awards Gala

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 8, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Gala on Oct. 17. Tickets are now on sale for the event at the cost of $65 per person or $450 for a table of eight.

The evening will include dinner, entertainment, the awards presentations, and a silent auction fundraiser for the Chamber.

In past years, the Chamber has struggled with having enough nominees submitted to fill all the awards given out; however, this year they are pleased to have received 47 nominations overall.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Chamber President Shaun Thompson. It’s always nice to recognize businesses in the Morinville and district. More nominations mean we get to showcase all of them. They get a little exposure, and we get to know what they are good at and what they do. A lot of people don’t know about these great businesses that we have in the area.”

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said the event would be a low-key classy evening with a Champagne and Stars theme. Caterer for the evening the same caterers who did the Morinville Fish & Game Association’s Brag Night.

“I think it’s fantastic that we get to celebrate business in Small Business Week,” Thompson said. “It’ll be a great time with great performances and a great opportunity to network.”

Tickets are available at the chamber office, by calling 780-939-9462, or emailing chamber@morinvillechamber.com.