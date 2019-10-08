Rough weekend for Jets and Sting

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sturgeon Midget AA Sting trailed Fort Sask in home opener 4-1 after one in their Home Opener Sunday afternoon. The game ended 7-5 in Fort Saskatchewan’s favour. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Both the Morinville Jets and Sturgeon Midget AA Sting had rough weekends this past weekend.

The Morinville Jets defeated the CJHL bottom-dwelling Spruce Grove Regals 9-3 on the road Friday night but fell 7-1 to the visiting Beaumont Chiefs at home on Sunday night.

Josh Mcrae lead the Jets in scoring over the weekend, picking up four assists and one goal Friday and the Jets only goal Sunday. Mcrae is the only member of the Jets in the league’s top 26 scoring leaders. He is currently in 10th place.

The weekend’s win and loss bring the Jets early-season record to 1-5-0.

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting lost to Fort Saskatchewan in their home opener on Sunday night. The Sting trailed the Fort 4-1 after one, and 5-3 after two. The final frame saw both sides score a pair of goals, but it was too little too late for the Sting. Coach Greg Northcott felt the loss was down to a weak defensive effort by his team.

The Sting play the Sherwood Park Oilers at 3:45 p.m. at home on Saturday.

The Jets play the Hawks on the road on Friday and return home Sunday night to face the Beverly Warriors at 7:30 p.m.