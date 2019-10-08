What’s Cooking: The not-so-secret recipe for soft and chewy cookies

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 8, 2019)

(NC) Between television baking specials and how-to videos on social media, there’s no shortage of decadent and elaborate recipes for baked goods for you to try. Still, there’s nothing quite like sinking your teeth into the classic soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie.

Home bakers have many hacks for making the perfect soft and chewy cookies, from banging the pan before baking to storing ingredients in a special way. Make it easier for yourself and simply use Becel for mouthwatering, soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies. Ready in just 10 minutes, these classic cookies will be a hit no matter what.

Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes: 26

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 mL) Becel Original margarine

1 ¼ cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

½ tsp (2 mL) salt

½ cup (125 mL) firmly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup (60 mL) granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

½ cup (125 mL) semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ tsp (1 mL) flaked sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In large bowl, beat together margarine, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla until blended. Gradually add flour mixture and beat just until blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of batter onto ungreased baking sheets, about 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are golden.

Remove from oven; sprinkle with flaked sea salt. Let cool for 2 minutes in pan on rack; transfer cookies directly to rack and let cool completely.

Tip: Add ½ cup (125 mL) finely chopped pecans or walnuts to cookies, if desired.