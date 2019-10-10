Alberta RCMP gears up for Operation Impact over Thanksgiving long weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 10, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

With Thanksgiving weekend ahead, motorists can expect more traffic on Alberta highways. That traffic will include RCMP and sheriffs.

RCMP officers will be patrolling roads across Alberta between Oct. 11 and 14 as part of #OperationImpact2019. The annual awareness campaign is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) to promote safe driving behaviours.

Operation Impact 2019’s theme is Your Actions Have Impact. It emphasizes the role each driver to play to support traffic safety on the streets and highways.

Alberta RCMP are reminding drivers that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. This year’s campaign focuses once again on education and enforcement of impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs, and fatigue. It will also focus on seat belts and child car seats, aggressive driving and distracted driving.

Last Thanksgiving long weekend, there were three fatalities and over 50 injuries in 410 motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions.