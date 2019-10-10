Letter: MCHS wins at cross country

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 10, 2019)

A very big congratulations goes out to the MCHS Wolves Cross Country Running Team for “squeaking out” a 1 point victory over the home town Edwin Parr school from Athabasca on Wednesday, Oct. 9th at the North Central Zone Cross Country meet. The Wolves finished with 1,172 points to Athabasca’s 1,171 an amazing competition between two strong North Central teams.

Fifteen of MCHS’s 16 runners also qualified for the Provincial Cross Country Championships at Bow Valley in southern Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 19th. So a terrific accomplishment for the Wolves team.

MCHS Wolves Medal winners:

(L to R): Makayla Attfield – Silver (Sr. Girls), Jacob Christensen – Silver (Sr. Boys), Jonas Hazelaar – Bronze (Sr. Boys), Matthew Ralph – Bronze (Inter. Boys)

MCHS Wolves 2019 Cross Country Running Team

Front Row L-R): Taylor Fieldsend, Makayla Attfield, Emily Berard, Dovenia Bolan, Alyssa Palma, Katherine Krukowski, Cierra Palma, Jamie Spilsbury.

Back Row: Coach Terry Maslyk, Matthew Ralph, Enoch Dalton, Jonas Hazelaar, Ben Doney, Jacob Christensen, Bradley Rosendahl, Russ Foisy, Carter Rousseau.

– Coach Terry Maslyk