Letter: Parent grateful for daughter’s opportunity to sing at Legislature
Reading Time: 1 minute
(Last Updated On: Oct 11, 2019)
Above: Photo of Ivy Mills with the notes she received via a page from the MLAs following her singing.
I kept meaning to thank you for the quick article you did on singing O Canada at the Legislature.
Ivy [Mills] was their first singer as part of the initiative on Tuesday where she opened the fall session with O Canada, and I wouldn’t know to have encouraged her to apply had I not seen it! So thanks!
You can see Ivy singing O Canada at
http://assemblyonline.assembly.ab.ca/Harmony/en/View/Calendar/20191010/-1