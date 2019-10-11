Letter: Parent grateful for daughter’s opportunity to sing at Legislature

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 11, 2019)

Above: Photo of Ivy Mills with the notes she received via a page from the MLAs following her singing.

I kept meaning to thank you for the quick article you did on singing O Canada at the Legislature.

Ivy [Mills] was their first singer as part of the initiative on Tuesday where she opened the fall session with O Canada, and I wouldn’t know to have encouraged her to apply had I not seen it! So thanks!

You can see Ivy singing O Canada at

http://assemblyonline.assembly.ab.ca/Harmony/en/View/Calendar/20191010/-1