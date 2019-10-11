Lions fund 25th Annual WCC Volleyball Tournament

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 10, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

On Tuesday, Lions Club of Morinville Vice-President Bernadette Brousseau presented MCHS teacher Kent Lessard a $1500 cheque in support of the 25th Annual Lions Western Canadian Challenge Volleyball Tournament (WCC) to be held October 17-19.

The tournament is to be co-hosted by Morinville Community High School (MCHS) in conjunction with the St. Albert Catholic High School (SACHS).

Lessard said they have a total of 24 teams participating, the same amount of teams as they have had in the last four or five years.

The Round Robin will have Men’s and Women’s teams at both venues and for the playoffs the Women are at MCHS this year.

The action kicks off Thursday, October 17 at 12.30 p.m. and the finals are to be held Saturday at 5.30 p.m.

The 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s school teams are from Spruce Grove, Calgary, two schools from Grande Prairie, Bawlf, Cardston, Barrhead, Bowness, Westlock, Beaverlodge, St. Albert and two teams from Morinville.

The schools welcome parents and other spectators to the three-day tournament.