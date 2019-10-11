Morinville Council Briefs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 11, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Morinville’s baseball diamonds may get a makeover as the result of efforts to solve problems at one location. Last spring residents began expressing concern about the inconveniences of living near the Meadows Ball Diamonds, including errant balls and parking issues.

At it’s October 8 regular meeting Council was told about efforts made by Community and Protective Services to ease these concerns, including promoting the use of low-flight balls and non-overweight bats by players. The Administration also recommended that Council budget some $25,000 in 2020 to put in eight-foot fences around the two Meadows diamonds.

This prompted Councillor Nicole Boutestein to inquire if there were other diamonds in Morinville that needed improvement, and if getting them done at the same time could result in economies. A motion by Councillor Stephen Dafoe that the Administration bring forward a business case for funding improvements to Morinville’s baseball diamonds in the 2020 Capital Budget was then passed.

Meeting Rooms won’t get $45,000 upgrade

The meeting rooms at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) will not be getting new audio-visual equipment, at least not immediately.

In the 2019 budget, money was set aside to improve sound at the centre, with the main hall as the priority. However, preliminary investigation indicated the money set aside would be inadequate for the purpose and other work may need to be done for new equipment to be installed.

So the Administration sought Council approval to reallocate the funds to replace non-operational sound system in the MCCC’s meeting rooms, dressing rooms and lobby.

But a majority of Councillors were unpersuaded of the need for the equipment and the request was denied.

Community Services Advisory Committee

Council has approved new terms of reference for the Community Services Advisory Committee This is a standing committee of Council that provides advice on sport and recreation, family and community support services, and culture and events.

The committee will now be made up of three Morinville residents selected from the community-at-large, two members selected from local organizations and two Councillors who will be voting members.

The new committee terms also allow for a 15-minute period to establish quorum.