Kings win on the road

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings had their second consecutive win of the early season on the road Saturday night, taking down the Bonnyville Pontiacs 10-3. Saturday’s win brings the Kings’ record to 2-0-0.

Blake Grainger and Connor Maybroda gave the Kings a 2-0 lead in the first with book-end goals in the first and last 30 seconds of the period.

The Kings added to the tally with contributions from Kyle Harris, Adam Wilson, and Grainger (on a powerplay) to lead 5-0 with just under 17 minutes left in the frame. The Pontiacs closed the gap with a pair of their own before Jordan Thomas widened the gap to 6-2 for the Kings in the closing minutes of the second.

Fifty-five seconds into the final period, Harries built the lead to 7-2 for the Kings, and although it was answered by Bonnyville, a salvo of three goals from Wilson, Harris and Mikey Mantello gave the Kings a 10-3 finish and two points for their bus trip.

Although the North Central Hockey League season is only two games deep for the Kings, they already dominate the league’s scoring leaders’ board with four of the top 10 slots.

Adam Wilson and Kyle Harris lead the league in the number one and two spots with 9 points apiece. Blake Grainger and Jamie Johnson are in fifth and sixth spots with 6 points apiece.

The Morinville Kings’ next game is a home game against the Eckville Eagles Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. The following weekend, the Kings will play the Daysland Northstars at home at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 26.