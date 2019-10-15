Letter: Voter not happy with Morinville advance polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 15, 2019)

My mother and I voted on Oct 14th. There were three poll desks set up at the Rendez Vous Centre. For most of the time we had to wait, two of them had only one or two people at them while the third had 14-16 people waiting in line. At one of the desks with no voters waiting in line at it, one lady was playing on her phone and the other was yawning. Why can’t all three of the desks mark off all the voters that come? Morinville is pretty small. Obviously two of the desks were not over-worked and could have taken some of the voters in the long lineup.

There were three voting booths but they would only allow the people in the long lineup to use just the one. I wasn’t aware that you could only use one booth for everyone to mark their ballots. The other two booths went unused.

Our polling desk ladies would only take one person at a time and everyone else had to wait until that one person marked their ballot and brought it back. There were three voting booths for marking our ballots. Why wouldn’t they let us use the other two to mark our ballots and speed up the line?

In addition, I brought my 86-year-old mother to vote and there wasn’t anywhere she could sit down after marking her ballot until I was able to finally make it to the front of the line and mark my ballot. One of the ladies at the desk with no voters at it was very reluctant to allow my mother to sit at one of the chairs near her desk. The only thing on the chair was the desk lady’s coat. This is ludicrous. If you want the seniors to vote, you need to make some accommodations for the infirm. If you want to get the voters out, don’t make it so inconvenient to vote!

Debra LeBlanc

Morinville