Morinville RCMP charge driver with failing to yield to pedestrian in early morning collision

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 16, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

On October 16 at approximately 7:50 a.m. police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the crosswalk at 100 Avenue, across from the Morinville Community High School.

The youth received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital via ground ambulance.

One male was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Morinville RCMP would like to remind everyone that school is in session and both drivers and pedestrians need to exercise caution on the roadways.