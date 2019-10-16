Morinville RCMP make arrest following school lockdowns in Legal

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 16, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP say they arrested an adult male following an investigation a man believed to be intoxicated in the lobby of the Legal School.

RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious male in the streets of Legal. Police say a separate complaint was received at 9:01 a.m. that an unwanted male was in the Legal School. The male caused a disturbance in the school and a lockdown procedure was put in place.

The RCMP responded and had the male in custody by 9:20 a.m. The male will be facing criminal charges of mischief and Breach of Recognizance.

Police say their investigation revealed that the male made efforts to enter École Citadelle prior to going to Legal School. He was unable to gain entry, and that school was placed into a secure and hold.

While the RCMP continue to investigate this incident, the preliminary investigation does not indicate that this male was targeting the schools or the students specifically.

As charges have not been sworn, the name of the male can not be released.