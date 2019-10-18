Councillor requests stats on off-leash dogs and roaming cats
by Colin Smith
Morinville has a dog problem, believes Councillor Stephen Dafoe, who put the issue of dogs at large on the agenda for Council’s October 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
During discussion of the item he stated that this summer he has seen dogs off-leash throughout the town, both on the trails and in his own neighbourhood. He also witnessed one dog attack last spring – and said it’s known there have been others.
“I’ve received complaints directly by email, by phone, and in-person while out shopping in town,” Dafoe said, adding both his wife and a friend had experienced close calls while walking dogs this past summer.
“I’m a dog person. I own two,” he added. “They are always on a leash because as small as they are – they are animals for whom territory is important. As such, even the best-behaved dog cannot be controlled when nature takes over.”
Dafoe pointed out that Council had previously made the decision to change Morinville’s Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw to include a requirement that dogs be leashed when in public, with owners subject to a fine for non-compliance.
He questioned the effectiveness of this provision of the bylaw. “Is the current fine significant enough to ensure compliance? I’d suggest not.”
Dafoe also queried what is being done to ensure compliance and more enforcement.
He then moved that the Administration return to Council with the Third Quarter report with a breakdown of the number of complaints and the number of tickets issued for animals at large (dogs and cats).
The motion passed unanimously.
8 thoughts on “Councillor requests stats on off-leash dogs and roaming cats”
The roaming cats needs to be addressed. I am sick and tired of picking up cat and dog poop off my front lawn every time I go to mow the grass.
I do so agree dam crap on our lawns !
Me Too! They use my garden for their … My sick and tired.
I am one of those dog walkers who always uses a leash and harness for my dog and we walk 3 times a day. There isn’t a single day that we don’t see a dog off leash running freely either on the trail, in a park or down the sidewalk. It would be nice to see enforcement of this bylaw on the trails and at the Fish & Game Park. Thank you Councillor Dafoe for bringing this forward
Amen!
Finally, someone is doing something!! My backyard faces a walking path that many people use and most that walk their dogs are not leashed. Then they come up to my fence to bark at my dogs who only go out to do their business and I get complaints from the neighbour about my dogs. If other dogs were leashed and not at the other side of my fence they wouldn’t be reacting that way. I always leash mine when out of my yard and not to mention pick up after them. I thought living backed on a trail would be wonderful, not so much with people not abiding by the town bylaws.
The problem lies with responsibility & a clear understanding of what that truly means. This is the part of adulting that seems to stymie even the most adult adult! Your pet, your responsibility! This includes enclosures, leashing, barking, cleaning your neighbours doorstep of cats spray, ensuring they don’t poop on neighbors lawns/flower beds/veggie gardens/sandboxes & to always pooper scoop with
proper waste disposal in your home bin or appropriate receptacle.This attention to responsibility culminates in an easier relationship between you & your neighbors as well as your neighborhood, thereby making it a better place for everyone. Seems simple enough but oh so very hard for many to put into daily practice! The responsibility is yours & any other capable member of your household who loves the pet. Mindsets need to change & ownership needs to be accepted. No amount of discussion via council will “fix” this issue until people accept the part they need to play.
Signed: a long time pet owner who has had several dogs (never an issue in 23 yrs of dog ownership)& a cat who was leashed from the age of 2 to 18(yes cats can be leashed & be very content, it’s the owner mindset that needs to be changed)
There is a Morinville fellow who walks his pit bull off leash right down Main Street. He ought to be fined.