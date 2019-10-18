Library and Museum present their budget requests to Council

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 18, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Morinville Library is seeking a five per cent increase in funding for 2020. The Morinville Library Board has requested a $505,000 budget to operate the library next year.

Town Council received a Library presentation at the October 15 Committee of The Whole meeting.

At the meeting Director Isabelle Cramp stated that the 2020 funding request is 15.5 per cent less than the $583,300 originally asked for 2019 funding request and only five per cent more than last year’s granted funding.

The presentation pointed out that the Library has 4,732 cardholders, 37 per cent of which are Sturgeon County residents, and this year there have been 33,628 visits to the library during the seven days, and 52 hours a week it is open.

There have also been 103,504 items circulated, 5,512 persons have used the computers, 8,676 attendees have taken part in 791 program sessions with, 829 items were delivered to disabled patrons and 11,831 Overdrive e-books were downloaded.

Other Library endeavours include community engagement, summer reading program, lifelong learning and community hub activities.

In 2020 the Library will be adding an automatic book checker to provide barrier-free, user-friendly self-service.

For its part, the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society is requesting $107,000 to operate the Musée Morinville Museum in 2020.

In its October 15 presentation to Council the society indicated that since 2011 the Town contribution to the Museum has risen from $85,000 with a total increase of $21,000 or $24.7 per cent since then.

The proposed 2020 Museum budget sees revenues of $117,429, including $8,000 from a casino, and $117,146 in expenditures.

During the 2018-2023 period rent for the Museum is $10 per square feet, up from $9.25 per square feet during the previous five-year agreement with landlord Morinville Notre Dame Developments.

Total rent paid for the 2018-2023 period will be $794,997.60.