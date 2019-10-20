Back-to-back wins for the Kings over the weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Kings stretched their winning streak to four straight games over the weekend with victories over Devon and Eckville. The Senior AA team hit the road to take on Devon Friday night and returned with a 6-4 win over the Barons. Saturday night, the Kings took on the visiting Eckville Eagles and emerged with a narrow 3-2 win.

With a 4-0-0 record, the Kings currently sit atop the North Central Hockey League’s standings, two points ahead of the Devon Barons.

The Kings have the league’s top three scorers, currently, with Kyle Harris, Adam Wilson and Jamie Johnson holding the one, two and three slots, respectively. Blake Grainger carries the sixth spot to give the Kings four out of the top 10.

The next game is a home game on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Kings will take on Daysland at 8:15 p.m.