Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Oct 21, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe and Lucie Roy

Western Canadian Challenge

The 25th Annual Lions Western Canadian Challenge Volleyball Tournament held 17-19 October, ended on Saturday afternoon with the awarding of trophies.

On the Women’s side, it was the Beaverlodge Regional High School Royals in first place.

In second place was Peace Wapiti Academy (PWA) Titans of Grande Prairie.

The Consolation Winners was the Bawlf School Wildcats with MCHS Wolves taking the Consolation Finalist.

Men’s team placement was not available by publication time.

Jets lose to Riggers

Another loss over the weekend brought the Morinville Junior B Jets to a 1-7-0 record and fifth place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

The Jets played one game this week at home, and despite leading 1-0 and 2-0 after the first two periods, they lost the contest 6-3. Leduc pounded the Jets’ net with six goals in a period that saw only one penalty to Leduc early in the frame and none on the Jets’ side.

The Jets play on the road Wednesday against the Royals and at home Sunday night against the Mustangs.

Midget Sting take back-to-back losses

The Midget AA Sting fell in two straight games on the weekend, losing 4-3 to Lloydminster and 6-3 at home to St. Albert Saturday afternoon.

“Bailey Kinstino played fantastic between the pipes to win the fireman’s hat for player of the game,” Coach Greg Northcott said of Friday’s road game. “Also two goals from the backend Keenan Mirus.”

In Saturday’s game Reggie Baril received the fireman’s hat after a strong outing.

The Sting play the Strathcona Warriors on Friday and the MLAC Optimist’s Club at home on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Bantam AA have back-to-back wins

The Bantam AA Sting played St. Albert on the road Wednesday and earned a 5-1 win. On Saturday, they faced PAC and took them 3-2.

The week’s tally brings the Sting to a 4-0-2 record this season.

More volleyball

Some photos from the Western Canadian Challenge Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.