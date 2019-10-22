Dane Lloyd takes Sturgeon River-Parkland

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 22, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Conservative Party of Canada candidate Dane Lloyd was the winner in the race to represent Sturgeon River-Parkland in Ottawa.

Lloyd won 52,163 votes for 77.6 per cent of the tally. Lloyd was followed by NDP candidate Guy Desforges with 6,794 votes (10.1%), and Liberal candidate Ronald Brochu with 4,590 votes (6.8%).

In fourth place was Cass Romyn of the Green Party who took 1,686 votes for 2.5 per cent of the vote. Tyler Beauchamp of the People’s Party of Canada earned 1,577 votes for 2.3 per cent. In the last place was Christian Heritage Party of Canada candidate Ernest Chauvet with 421 votes (0.6%).

Voter Turnout

Voter turnout in Sturgeon River-Parkland was 72.32 per cent, with 67,231 of the riding’s 92,965 eligible voters coming out to the polls.

Lloyd’s first election was the 2017 by-election, which saw 20,844 of the riding’s then 87,968 eligible votes tallied for a 23.69 per cent turnout.

The 2015 election saw 72.05 per cent voter turnout with 61,694 votes cast. That election was a 50 per cent increase over 2011, which saw 56 per cent turnout. The 2008 election drew 51 per cent in the former Westlock-St. Paul riding.

In the 2015 federal election, Rona Ambrose won 43,220 or 70.2 per cent of the votes cast for the Conservatives.

Lloyd drew a slightly higher percentage in the by-election and also in Monday night’s contest.

National Results

Monday’s election resulted in a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Despite having a slightly larger share of the popular vote, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives failed to receive the victory they were looking for but did increase their seats considerably.

As of midnight, the Liberals were poised to take 156 seats with 33 per cent of the vote. The Conservatives were set to take 122 seats with 34.5 per cent of the vote. Other seats included 32 for the Bloc Quebecois, 24 for the NDP, three for the Greens, and independent Jody Wilson-Raybould in Vancouver Granville.

A couple of area Liberal incumbents lost their seats in Edmonton Monday night. Conservative James Cummins defeated Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton Centre, and Conservative Tim Uppal defeated Liberal Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Mill Woods.

The People’s Party of Canada’s leader Maxime Bernier lost his seat in the Quebec riding of Beauce. He was the only federal leader of the major parties to lose their riding.