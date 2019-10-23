Park lights approved by Council

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 23, 2019)

by Colin Smith

St. Jean Baptiste Park, Town Hall and the Morinville Leisure Centre will be adorned with decorative lights through repurposing unused funds.

At its October 22 regular meeting, Town Council approved the Administration recommendation for the lights, to be installed for $17,000.

Administration has been exploring visually enhancing St. Jean Baptiste (SJB) Park, Town Hall, and the Morinville Leisure Centre with decorative lights for ornamental purposes that could be used throughout the year.

The lights will mainly be white so they can be used all year long, with other elements to be added for holiday seasons and Town events such as the Light Up the Night Festival.

The new lights primarily will outline the Town Hall and Leisure Centre buildings.

St. Jean Baptiste Park will see a new phase of lights along its central trail. These lights are to be white, with the exception of a blue set on 100 Avenue to complete the look of the other blue lights along the road.

“It’s something that could attract people who come to town,” said Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson. “I really think it is something that is hopefully going to revitalize and bring people to the downtown core.

Councillor Stephen Dafoe noted that the lights will also enhance safety for trail users.

According to Administration information, the cost will be covered by repurposing funds originally budgeted and set aside for the Visitor Information Centre contract with the Morinville Chamber of Commerce tourism area.

These funds were aside for promotion and potential leverage/partnerships with other groups for the specific benefit of the Town.

However, no potential partners were located and there were no formal proposals for use of the funds.

A Morinville-area supplier has been found who can complete installation work before the December holiday season.