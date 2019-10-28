Morinville Sports Shorts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 28, 2019)

Above: The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting played the MLAC Beverly Optimist Club at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena Saturday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

by Stephen Dafoe

Jets break losing streak

After five straight losses, the Morinville Jets won one at home Sunday night with a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Mustangs.

Tied at one apiece, after one, the Jets found themselves trailing 2-1 after two and 3-2 after two. Two minutes into the final frame, the Jets were down 4-2, but that is where fate changed.

In a penalty-free period, the Jets showed discipline and a series of three goals from Josh Reagan, Connor Tuppala, and Zach Mcrae gave the Jets a one-goal lead and the win.

The Jets hit the road Friday to play the 8-4-0 Stony Plain Flyers and return home Sunday night to face the 8-3-1 North Edmonton Red Wings. Game time Sunday is 7:30 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.

Kings take winning streak to five straight

The Morinville Kings have dominated the North Central Hockey League in its opening month of the 2019-2020 season. Saturday night gave the Kings their fifth game and their fifth consecutive win.

The first two periods were tight for the two teams, with the Kings leading 2-1 and 4-3 respectively, but as is so often the case with this team, the Kings piled on the goals in the third, ending the contest 9-5.

First, Second and Third Stars of the game were all Morinville Kings: Thomas Brennan, Cole Cavell, and Ashton Pietersma.

The Kings play Blackfalds at home Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Midget Sting one for two over the weekend

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting was one for two over the weekend, defeating the Strathcona Warriors 6-4 on Friday and falling 5-3 to the MLAC Beverly Optimist Club at home on Saturday afternoon.

The win and loss bring the Sting to a 3-5-0 record and fifth place the NAHL’s BESA Division.

The Sting play two games on the road this weekend – Camrose on Friday and the CAC Butchers & Packers on Sunday.

Bantam AA Sting

The Bantam AA Sting sit in the second spot in the NAHL’s Rural Conference White Division with a 5-0-2 record.

The Sting took on Fort Saskatchewan at home on Sunday afternoon and emerged with a 7-2 victory.

In that contest, Kale Meinczinger and Ryan Rivard both picked up two goals for the team.

The Bantam AA Sting play the Lakeland Panthers Sunday at 4:45 p.m. at home.

Morinville youth Basketball

We’ll have details on Morinville youth Basketball later this week. Watch our Facebook page for details.