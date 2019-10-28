Remembrance Day service taking place indoors this year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 28, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion in Morinville held their Poppy Day Campaign on Saturday.

Members of the 3061 (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadets, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Guides were at the local Branch with their leaders to pick up their poppy trays and select a location in town where they would have the poppies. Poppies are available to be distributed freely to all who wish to wear one, and donations are gratefully accepted for the Poppy Fund.

Every year, from the last day of October to November 11, millions of people wear a poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada’s veterans and to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

November 11 Service

Poppy Chair Tina Gougeon said there are changes to the November 11 Ceremony.

This year people with gather at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) at 9502- 100 Ave and the service – open to all ages – will be conducted indoors.

The main wreaths will be laid at the service at the MCCC.

Gougeon said the youth will not be going to the church this year for hot chocolate and cookies but remain at the MCCC.

The doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the Pipe Band will be gathered in the lobby with March in Vigil Guard (cadets).

The public are to take their seats at approx.10:30 a.m.

After the service, members will march to the Legion and lay wreaths.

This will be followed by a meal open to all upstairs, youth as well.

The meal is free to veterans and otherwise by donation.

There will be karaoke in the afternoon.

Gougeon said Sgt at Arms Mark Pasqualetto is currently working on the finer details of the setup and activities for the day.

For further details, please contact the Branch.