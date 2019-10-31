Town ready for Halloween

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Oct 30, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

The Great Pumpkin Adventure was held Wednesday night in the foyer of the MCCC with 18 families registered for the event.

Pumpkin carving, cookie decorating, crafts, and games were held from 6- 7.30 pm.

The event is an opportunity for parents and children to decorate their Halloween pumpkin together.

Some of the kids gathered for a photo with their creations.

The Town will hold a Zombie Walk 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the first hour dedicated to letting participants get their zombie makeup and attire in place before they depart from the cultural centre and head towards the town hall.

On Thursday night, The Morinville Fire Department will be patrolling the streets of Morinville between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. passing out goodie bags to the children for Halloween. Goodie bags will also be distributed at the Fire Hall to the trick or treaters.