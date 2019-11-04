Kings and Jets have different weekends, different seasons

(Last Updated On: Nov 4, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took their sixth consecutive win Saturday night against the visiting Blackfalds Wranglers.

The game was anybody’s game through the first 40 minutes with the Kings and Wrangles tied 1-1, then 3-3. But the third period belonged to the Kings.

Trailing 4-3 a minute-and-two-seconds into the final frame, the Kings piled on with three power-play goals over five minutes to bring the contest to 6-4. Another pair in the second half of the period brought the Kings to an 8-4 finish.

Saturday’s win maintains the Kings’ top seat in the North Central Hockey League, two points ahead of the Devon Barrons and four points ahead of the Westlock Warriors.

Kyle Harris and Adam Wilson continue to hold the number one and two slot among the league’s top scorers. Blake Grainger and Chance Thomas hold the sixth and eighth slots, giving the Kings 40 per cent of the top 10.

The Kings play Devon Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. and are hoping to spread the lead by four points.

Jets take another pair of losses

A third of the way through the 2019-2020 Capital Junior Hockey League season finds the Jets’ season record in the 99 cent bin.

The Jets took back-to-back losses over the weekend with a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on the road and a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings on Sunday.

Friday’s game was a close one for the Jets, a goal away from sending it to overtime. It is a situation the Jets have found themselves in during five of their 11 losses this season.

Sunday’s game was a 5-1 loss for the Jets, bringing their record to 11-2-0 this season.

Despite a sluggish record thus far, Morinville Jet Josh Mcrae has been a consistent scorer for the club this season and holds the 10th slot in the top 25 league scorers this season.

The Jets have no home game this week. They play the Beverly Warriors on Wednesday, and the Wetaskiwin Icemen on Sunday. The Jets return home Saturday, Nov. 16 to face the Merchants at 5:30 p.m.