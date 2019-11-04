Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Nov 4, 2019)

After a hard-fought battle against 11 teams, MCHS Junior Varsity girls win silver in zones with a final game against Barrhead 25-23 in the final series. Thanks to Cindy Brost for the photo and info.

Jr. Varsity Jr. Boys took silver at Zones at Barrhead Composite High School today. Lost close game to RF Staples (Westlock) Thanks to Melodie Steele for the photo and info.

Glenda Smith told us the GHP girls won the Girls’ SAPEC Junior Volleyball tournament at Sir George Simpson Saturday night against ESSMY. They played three sets. First set GHP girls won and the second ESSMY won and they had to go to the third set to win it all.

BASKETBALL

We are grateful to Morinville Youth Basketball for giving us league updates on all the teams.

STURGEON MIDGET AA STING

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took a tie and a loss on the road over the weekend.

The Sting started the weekend with a 5-5 tie to Camrose.

“Short bench again, a bunch of boys out with the stomach flu,” siad Coach Greg Northcott.

“The boys that were in the lineup battled hard. “Adam Mueller come away with the fireman’s hat today.”

Sunday saw the Sting face CAC in the city and the team fell 5-4. In that game, the Sting lead 1-0 after one, and leading 4-2 after two. CAC rallied back strong in the third with three goals while keeping the Sting scoreless to win it 5-4.

The Sting sit 3-6-1 this season.

The Sting are on the road Saturday to face the rangers, then return home Sunday to face the SSAC Canadian Brewhouse at 2:30 p.m.

STURGEON BANTAM AA STING

The Bantam AA Sting had one game this past week and fell 5-3 to the Lakeland Panthers.

They play the Sherwood Park Leafs on the road Wednesday, and the Leduc Roughnecks Saturday at home at 3:15 p.m.

The Bantam Sting are 5-1-2 this season and sit in second place behind the Lakeland Panthers who are undefeated in 9 games.