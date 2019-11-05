What’s Cooking: Raise the bar for dessert at this year’s potluck

(Last Updated On: Nov 5, 2019)

(NC) Forget pies and sheet cakes – show off your baking chops with these Spiced Caramel Snickerdoodles. Made with caramel and cinnamon, these cookies can do no wrong.

Featuring delicious flavours, this cookie has got a little something to suit everyone’s taste buds. Another crowd-pleaser? The simplicity of baking with Becel; use it 1:1 as a swap for butter to bake soft and chewy cookies every time.

Spiced Caramel Snickerdoodles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes: 26

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 mL) Becel Original margarine

1 1/3 cups (325 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1 tsp (5 mL) cream of tartar

¼ tsp (1 mL) salt

¾ cup (175 mL) granulated sugar, divided

¼ cup (60 mL) firmly packed light brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

½ cup (125 mL) sea salt caramel chips

2 tsp (10 mL) ground cinnamon

½ tsp (2 mL) each of ground ginger and nutmeg

¼ tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Combine flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; set aside.

Beat together margarine, ½ cup (125 mL) granulated sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl. Beat in egg and vanilla until blended. Gradually add flour mixture and beat just until blended. Stir in sea salt caramel chips.

Stir together remaining sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cayenne pepper in a shallow bowl or plate.

Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Roll balls in sugar mixture, then place on ungreased baking sheets, about 2 inches (5 cm) apart.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are golden. Let cool for 2 minutes on rack; transfer cookies directly to rack and let cool completely.

Tip: For Spiced Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies, simply spread cream cheese frosting and store-bought caramel sauce between two cookies.