Local businesses teaming up for local clothing drive

(Last Updated On: Nov 7, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

A Winter Clothing Drive is now underway for Morinville and Sturgeon County. Until Dec. 15, donations are being accepted for warm winter clothing, including jackets and mitts.

Donations can be dropped off at Pleasant Homes, located in the industrial park west of Morinville or Wolf Creek Building Supplies in Morinville’s industrial park.

“We’re doing this because we need warm clothing for everyone in the community right here,” said co-organizer Simon Boersma. “This is not just for Morinville but the surrounding areas. We want to make sure that everybody has a warm jacket and warm clothing to get to school, to run around the neighbourhood.”

Boersma said all donations would stay within Morinville and Sturgeon County, and not go to Edmonton or St. Albert.

For more information on dropping off or picking up, contact Becky at Pleasant Homes at 780-939-3584 or reception@pleasanthomes.ca.