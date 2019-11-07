MCHS recognizes academic excellence

(Last Updated On: Nov 7, 2019)

Approximately 200 students received Alexander Rutherford Scholarships Wednesday night during MCHS’ Awards Night. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School held its annual MCHS Achievement Awards Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

More than 150 students received more than 350 awards valued at $21,228 during the 90-minute ceremony.

In addition to 54 individual awards presented by local businesses, organizations and individuals, there were three Canadian Mathematics Competition awards and the Governor General’s Academic Medal.

There were 29 recipients of Grade 9 honours this year and 200 recipients of the Alexander Rutherford Scholarship.

The Alexander Rutherford Scholarship encourages the pursuit of excellence by recognizing outstanding achievement. The award is received when the student goes on to post-secondary education.

The award was presented for Grades 10, 11 and 12. This year saw 77 Grade 10s, 61 Grade 11s and 62 Grade 12s on the list.

Below are a select few photos of Award Recipients.

Liam Weeks received the Junior High Drama Excellence Award

Hayley Deveau received the Food Studies Award, sponsored by Sobeys Morinville.

Alex Steele receiving one of the Pezzer Construction & Restorations Ltd. Awards from Vivian Pezzer.

Haillee Reaume receiving the Frank Nigro Memorial Scholarship. She also received the Governor General’s Academic Medal, among other recognitions.

Skylar Boissonnault was one of the recipients of the Rennaissance Award.

Emma Van Brabant received the Rotary Award of Merit

Bailey Dickie received the MCHS HOWLS Award.