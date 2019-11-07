Morinville Community Cultural Centre hosting Military Display

(Last Updated On: Nov 7, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

For Veterans Week, which runs from November 5 to 11 November, the Town of Morinville has a military display in the foyer of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

National Aboriginal Veterans Day – 8 November

This year the display marks Aboriginal Veterans Day, held annually on 8 November.

More than 7,000 First Nations members served during World War I and World War II as well as the Korean War and an unknown number of Inuit, Metis and other Indigenous people also served.

The National Aboriginal Veterans Monument commemorating the role of Indigenous people in war and peacekeeping operations was unveiled in June 2001 in Ottawa.

A photo of the monument and a beaded poppy is on display at the MCCC.

There is also a partial listing of the thousands who served.

From this area is Edward Patrick Logan, a Metis from Egg Lake, who served in WWII and was a member of the 49th Loyal Edmonton Regiment.

From Alexander Band- Edmonton /Hobbema Dist. was Gregory and G.H. Arcand and more.

Veterans Week

This year the milestone being recognized is the 75th anniversaries of the Italian Campaign, Battle of the Scheldt in Belgium and Netherlands, where more than 168,000 Canadians played an important role in the liberation of Europe.

This year also commemorates the 5th anniversary of the end of the mission in Afghanistan, the largest deployment of Canadians since the end of the Second World War.

The display features veterans of Morinville and Sturgeon County who served and gave their all and are remembered with honour and commemorated in perpetuity by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

One of them is a young soldier by the name of Leo Thibault, son of Adelard Thibault of Cardiff and Caroline Thibault, with his final resting place in the Morinville cemetery.

He died at the young age of 22 with two citations, the Victory Medal and British War Medal.

Indoor Service This Year

This year people with gather at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) at 9502- 100 Ave and the service – open to all ages – will be conducted indoors.

The main wreaths will be laid at the service at the MCCC.

Gougeon said the youth will not be going to the church this year for hot chocolate and cookies but remain at the MCCC.

The doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the Pipe Band will be gathered in the lobby with March in Vigil Guard (cadets).

The public are to take their seats at approx.10:30 a.m.