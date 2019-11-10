First Responders celebrated at Blue Mass

(Last Updated On: Nov 10, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

On Sunday the St. Jean Baptiste Parish, the Roman Catholic Parish Community in Morinville welcomed all residents and guests to celebrate a Blue Mass.

The Blue Mass was to express the prayful support and gratitude for First Responders, whether they are still working or retired and their families.

Readers were Ret. Superintendent Charmaine Bulger and Deputy Fire Chief Charles Lavallee, Piper Claude Valcourt and Celebrant Reverend Trini Pinca.

Parish Council Noreen Radford organized the event and helped distribute a dedicated card which spoke of how every moment of every day a legion of dedicated men and women stand ready to come forward, putting themselves in harm’s way on our behalf.

Hats and gloves with a black ribbon was on display in remembrance of those among the rank and file who gave their lives in the line of duty.

This featured the Canadian Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire & Rescue personnel and Emergency Medical Services.

There are many in the community that know the importance of what they do and the church had the opportunity to express their esteem and respect and to thank them.

This was a day for the community members to show their support and appreciation.

On Sunday The Father’s House highlighted Remembrance Day at the MCCC.

A veteran of the British Forces and two Legion members were in attendance to march up the Canada flag prior to the singing of O Canada.

The service provided an opportunity to honour the sacrifice of Canadians who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

To remember their personnel sacrifices in leaving their homes and families.

To remember the way they persevered in battles and how peace and freedom were realized.