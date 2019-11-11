Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Nov 10, 2019)

Four-point weekend for the Sting

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took back-to-back wins on the road and at home over the weekend to raise their record to 5-6-1 and fourth place in the NAHL BESA Hockey Division.

The Sting started the weekend with a 7-5 win over the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

“[It was a] great team game for the sting,” said Coach Greg Northcott. “Luke Cust comes away with the fireman’s hat.”

Saturday afternoon saw the Sting taking on SSAC Canadian Brewhouse at home. In that outing, the Sting lead 4-0 after one, and 6-3 after two. The Sting managed to keep SSAC off the board in the third while adding another two to their tally.

“Second game in a row with a great team effort,” Northcott said after the game. “Connor Ellis comes away with the fireman’s hat.”

The Sting play St. Albert Steel at home Nov. 16 at 2:45 p.m.

Kings Take Seventh In A Row

The Morinville Senior AA Kings unstoppable streak stretched to seven straight games Saturday night after the defeated the Devon Barons 6-3.

The Kings built their win with a 2-1 lead after 20, and a 5-1 lead after two. The final frame saw the Kings outscore by a two-to-one margin to end it 6-3.

Heading into Saturday night’s game, the Barons sat in second place in the NCHL, two points behind the Kings. Saturday’s loss puts a four-point spread between the two rival clubs.

The Kings play the Westlock Warriors Nov. 16 at 8:45 p.m.

Morinville Jets fall to Icemen

The Jets had another rough week in the CJHL, losing 8-1 to the Beverly Warriors on the road Wednesday night and 8-3 to the Wetaskiwin Icemen at home Sunday night.

Their fourth loss in a row brings the Jets record to 2-13-0 and fifth place in the CJHL’s West Division, two points ahead of the sixth-place Edmonton Mustangs and four points ahead of the winless Spruce Grove Regals.

The Jets are 16 points behind the fourth-place St. Albert Merchants, a team they will face at home Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.