Sturgeon County grants CFB Edmonton $300,000 for recreation programs

(Last Updated On: Nov 13, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Edmonton is the recipient of a $300,000 grant from Sturgeon County, monies that will now give Sturgeon County residents access to recreational amenities and programs at a preferred rate.

County Council previously decided last summer to end an agreement with the City of Edmonton that provided regional transit service between the base and the Eaux Claires Transit Centre in North Edmonton due to lack of demand. Those monies were reallocated to the 2020 base budget toward recreation.

Earlier in 2019, Sturgeon County provided Morinville $500,000 towards Morinville’s $32.5 million Morinville Leisure Centre project and currently provides $247,475 in cost-sharing to Morinville annually, as well as cost-sharing grants to the other municipalities in Sturgeon. The County contributes a total of $642,700 to the five municipalities.

The $300,000 grant to CFB Edmonton gives County residents preferred rates at the Garrison Fitness Centre.

The Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre has variety of facilities and a wide range of programs, including swimming lessons, martial arts, yoga, Zumba, culinary arts, skating, dance lessons, and other programs.

Sturgeon County residents can register online at https://bkk.cfmws.com/edmontonpub/.