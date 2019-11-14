Council postpones 2020 budget second reading for two weeks, adds extra budget meeting

(Last Updated On: Nov 14, 2019)

by Colin Smith

The absence of Councillor Nicole Boutestein from Council’s Nov. 12 meeting lead to Council pushing second reading of the 2020 Budget to Nov. 26.

Councillor Stephen Dafoe noted that having only six of seven Council members in attendance could mean tie votes, in which case the motion proposed would be defeated.

Dafoe noted, given the likely controversial nature of some deletions and additions from the Budget, it was essential to have a clear majority on those decisions.

Other Councillors said they would like to have the views of Boutestein, one of the most experienced Councillors, as part of the discussions.

The Budget was given Second Reading, and then Dafoe moved that it be referred for discussion to the regular Council meeting on Nov. 26, which passed unanimously.

“I don’t think there is time pressure,” said Mayor Barry Turner. “I think that certainly there a lot of things to discuss and extra time will help with that.”

Councillor Sarah Hall brought forward a motion arising to hold an extra meeting to discuss the Budget before Second Reading, with the date yet to be established.

“There are so many possibilities here they need to be discussed in full,” said Councillor Lawrence Giffin.

Hall’s motion for an additional budget-related meeting also passed unanimously.

In accordance with the Municipal Government Act, Morinville’s 2020 Budget must be finalized by Dec. 31.