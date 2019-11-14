Morinville may start issuing a free special business licences to young people.

(Last Updated On: Nov 14, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Encouraging residents to explore new entrepreneurial opportunities is the aim of the Youth Business License Bylaw given First Reading by Town Council at its Nov. 12 regular meeting.

The licence would be available to people under the age of 18.

“This bylaw is to provide youth unique opportunities that encourage the learning of entrepreneurial skills and experiences that are not included in the current business licence bylaw,” said Permit and Licensing Officer Danielle Craib in a presentation to Council.

“This business licence bylaw will provide a sense of independence and responsibility of the youth licence holder while providing access to business information and the Town of Morinville’s Business Directory, which is offered to current business licence holders.”

No fees or fines are associated with the bylaw.

Craib pointed out that other agencies, including Alberta Health Services, require municipal licenses for their approvals.

“This bylaw will work with the youth licence holders as they work toward their entrepreneurial goals.”

In response to a question from Councillor Sarah Hall, Craib said there is no intention to put restrictions on young people doing casual jobs such as snow shovelling and babysitting.

The Youth Business Licence Bylaw will come back to Council for Second and Third Reading at its December 10 meeting.