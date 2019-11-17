Santa Store Live Charity Auction raises over $18K

(Last Updated On: Nov 17, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The 22nd Annual Santa Store Live Charity Auction raised more than $18,000 at Coach’s Corner Bar & Grill Nov. 16.

The more than 18K came from bids on 97 Lots of items, the 50/50 draw, donations, and from various organizations, including $500 from Morinville Fish & Game and $500 from the Lions Club.

The community spirit was visibly alive by the large turnout to raise funds to support those in the time of need. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Midstream Support Society’s annual Santa Store.

The auction was conducted by Brad Ward of Ward’s Auctions, with a few words from Mayor Barry Turner and event organizer Tina Gougeon, Kal MacDonald and Joyce Preeper.

The event also included a more than $470 donation to the Food Bank. The new incentive saw a $10 fee for reserved seating, with all monies donated to the Food Bank.

Gougeon thanked the committee, organizers and volunteers who helped to make it happen and to the sponsors, donors and to those who attended the evening to bid on the items and provide support.

Gougeon thanked the whole town and said,”Everything we have done for this fundraiser and including today this town has come through for every single event for 22 years.”