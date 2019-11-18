Curling club hosts stick spiel

(Last Updated On: Nov 18, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Open Stick Spiel took place November 16 & 17th with 24 teams registered for the event.

Members from Morinville and area curled in the two day event with a banquet held Saturday night.

The winners in Team A was Bob Moquin and Ken Hashey, Team B- Gil and Don Brenneis, Team C Kathy Durstling and Danny Shank and Team D- Doreen Bodinsky and Elaine Meyer.

Morinville Curling Club President Ed Baker thanked all participants and guest for attending during his presentations to the teams.

Stick Curling is comprised of two players per team and sweeping or brushing is allowed only from the hog line to the back of the house at the playing end.

Team A- Bob Moquin and Ken Hashey.

Team B winners Don and Gil Brenneis.

Team C winners- Kathy Durstling and Danny Shank.

Team D winners- Doreen Bodinsky and Elaine Meyer.