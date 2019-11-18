Editorial: Here are a few things we should all be outraged about
Here are a few things we should all be outraged about.
1/ The vague headline to this story drew you here.
2/ Many people will comment on the Facebook post for this article without having clicked the link to read the article.
3/ Some people will share the article without having read the article.
4/ Some people will miss the point of this brief editorial and complain that this editorial doesn’t address the real things we should be outraged about.
5/ Social media is the perfect vehicle for the outrage culture and polarization that divides us. Almost all of us fall prey to it.
3 thoughts on “Editorial: Here are a few things we should all be outraged about”
Well done.
TL:DR 😉
The OCD in me made me read it …