Jets one for two over the weekend

(Last Updated On: Nov 18, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets extended their losing streak to five straight games after a 7-4 loss to the visiting St. Albert Merchants Saturday night but broke it with a 3-1 road win over the Strathcona Bruins Sunday afternoon.

The win and loss bring the Jets record to 3-14-0 this season, a tally that puts them in fifth place in the CJHL’s West Division, 15 points behind the fourth-place Stony Plain Flyers and four points ahead of the sixth and seventh place Edmonton Mustangs and Spruce Grove Regals.

The Jets face the Mustangs on the road Wednesday night. In their previous outing against the Mustangs, the Jets won the day by one goal.

Friday night will see the Jets travel to Stony Plain to face the Flyers, a club the Jets have already lost to twice this season, most recently by only one goal.

Sunday’s home game against the North Edmonton Red Wings will mark the start of the second half of the 2019-2020 regular season. Like the Flyers, the Red Wings are a club that has defeated the Jets twice this season, both games by significant margins.

The Jets end November with a Friday night home game, their third effort against the Beverly Warriors this season.