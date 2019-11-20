Government looking for input on daylight savings time

(Last Updated On: Nov 20, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Two years after the NDP voted against scrapping daylight savings time, the United Conservative Party are taking another look at it. The government has launching an online survey to gather feedback about the observation of daylight saving time in Alberta.

“We know people have strong opinions about changing their clocks twice a year, and we want to hear them,” said Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish in a media release Tuesday. “As more Canadian provinces and territories and some American states are having discussions about this, it’s important that we hear from Albertans.”

The online survey will be open until Tuesday, Dec. 10. Albertans can visit alberta.ca/daylight-saving-time-engagement.aspx to share their opinions.

“The practice of changing our clocks twice a year is largely done only in western Europe and North America,” Glubish said. “Earlier this year, the EU voted to abolish seasonal time changes by 2021. In North America, we’re seeing provincial and state governments table and pass legislation to do the same. It’s time for Alberta to have a serious conversation about this.”