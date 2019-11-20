Letter: Re Daylight Savings Time

(Last Updated On: Nov 20, 2019)

This proposal was floated by the NDP before.

I was privelidged to speak before the standing committee at the Legislature on Sept. 12, 2017.

Those points, and all the other points expressed are available online in the transcripts of same.

The story I believe is noteworthy is the UCP MLA opposition at the time, yet here they are exploring a populist notion. It will be interesting to watch if the NDP are now opposed on principal.

At the time, I opposed based on the dangers of school kids being dropped off at school [in] the dark. One only needs to watch traffic any school day currently that 30 minutes before until the bell to see the potential.

I am still confused in today’s environment support for something proven to increase utility usage and carbon increase by 1% (even conceded by NDP)

I was shocked when school teachers were interviewed, on radio, stating they didn’t even know why it was instituted in the first place. Unconsionable.

Regarding the “ kids are tired” on monday.

Then move the date to one of the many 3, 4,and 5-day weekends the teachers take, or coincide with their pro d day, etc.

Re the comments that it’s so much trouble to turn clocks back.

I’m a senior, and even I only have two clocks left that don’t change themselves. And they are decorative, not necessary.

Should this push through, as so much populist measures do, I would at least hope they choose the current time in the winter for school safety vs the longer evening for backyard parties.

Alan Otway