Library Silent Auction coming up next week

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library will hold its next Silent Auction from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30. The semi-annual event provides the Library with funds for its various programs.

Bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 when the Library opens and will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 after the Lite Up the Nite Festival winds down its Saturday activities.

“You can come in from the cold and warm up with some hot chocolate and popcorn, and bid on some great items,” said Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn. “There will be some excellent items up for bid during MCL’s Silent Auction, including collectibles, toys, clothing and more.”

All proceeds from the Silent Auction help support the programs at the Morinville Community Library.

Attic Sale To Follow

From Monday, Dec. 2 until Sunday, Dec. 8, the Library will hold its Attic Sale.

“There will be awesome prices to be had, and you never know what you’ll find,” Krahn said, adding the sale coincides with the Library’s Book Sale. “You can fill a bag for five bucks: fiction, non-fiction. You bring a bag. You decide the size.”