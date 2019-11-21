Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch presents Outstanding Citizen Award

(Last Updated On: Nov 20, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) presented their first award at the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Celebrating Excellence Awards Night to Brad Bullock.

The first award at the Sturgeon Composite High School was presented to Kianna McGregor at their Annual Awards Ceremony held on 18 November.

The first MCHS recipient- Brad Bullock, attended the SRCW General Meeting and spoke on the award.

“I just want to say thank you for the contribution to these high school students. having just won that, it really means a lot cause there is really no recognition for that area.”

Bullock said fire fighters at MCHS, in the student program, their friends kind of notice it because they will be hanging out and have to run at the call. He said you leave family dinners, and he has left Christmas and Easter and that kind of thing.

“There is a big commitment side of it and not having any recognition is kind of disheartening at times. It is only a select group of people that would notice that you are actually trying your best to make a difference.”

“On behalf of myself and other students in the fire fighter program and new students coming on it really does help to know that there are people out there that notice you are doing your best and trying to make an impact.”

Bullock said the community support really means a lot especially because they go to Fill-a Bus events, they help out in the community, the Blue Mass and many other events.

“It goes a long way for us in making good relations with the community as well as giving back and knowing somebody is supporting us and I thank you for that.”

Bullock said he will go forward having that under his belt and being really proud to be the first winner of the award in MCHS and being able to pass down that legacy.

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch has created an award for an outstanding student in any grade at MCHS and SCHS.

The candidate must volunteer in the community and be a student who contributes to building a safe and caring climate at school.

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch is an all-volunteer, community-based service organization working in partnership with the Morinville RCMP.

Their focus is on safer towns and hamlets within their rural boundaries.