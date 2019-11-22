The Giving Tree Program underway

(Last Updated On: Nov 21, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Giving Tree is set up at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

This program makes a difference for adults and seniors within our community.

Melonie Lubemsky, FCSS Coordinator said you can pick up a numbered tag from the tree or from the Community Services counter at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

You will then be given a corresponding envelope with gift suggestions and the individual’s personal request and likes and if the individual is male or female.

The price limit is $30 and currently they have 25 of the 51 tags already spoken for.

The gifts can be wrapped but they request they be in a gift bag with the Tag number you have chosen attached to the gift.

Lubemsky said the gift drop off is by December 11 at the Community Services Office located in the MCCC.

The gifts will be delivered to the individuals December 16 and 17.

This is an anonymous program so no names will be exchanged.

You may include a personal card of Seasons Greetings from your family to the recipient but do not use your family names.

Handmade cards or drawings from children are always a wonderful and joyous gift to receive.

Lubemsky said last year there were almost 60 tags provided and it went wonderfully.

They had more people wanting to get name tags than were available community members in need.