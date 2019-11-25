Alberta’s justice system hiring an extra eight articling students

(Last Updated On: Nov 25, 2019)

Above: Minister Schweitzer announces increases to make the Government of Alberta the largest employer of articling students in the province.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is strengthening the justice system by doubling the number of Crown articling students from eight to 16. Government articling students are law school graduates who gain practical experience performing some of the duties of Crown prosecutors. The province says it plans to increase the number to at least 20 by 2021.

“Albertans deserve a better justice system, one that protects them, their loved ones and their property,” said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer. “As part of our commitment to give the justice system the tools and resources it needs, we will be immediately doubling the number of articling students hired by the government. This measure is in addition to fulfilling our budget commitment to hiring an additional 50 new Crown prosecutors, and more articling students will allow our prosecutors to focus on higher-priority duties. It is one further step we are taking to strengthen our justice system.”

It is a move the UCP believes has the additional benefit of keeping talent in Alberta.

To ensure the justice system is better serving rural Alberta, the government will prioritize the placement of the new students in rural Alberta and smaller judicial districts. The government says positions will be held for students from rural Alberta who wish to live there, the government will offer incentives to students who want to stay working for the Crown in rural areas.

“Our government wants to ensure that we are the highest employer of articling students in Alberta, so our law students do not leave for other provinces,” Schweitzer said. “We want to ensure that Alberta’s legal talent stays in Alberta and skilled Albertans have the opportunities to live, work and raise families here.”