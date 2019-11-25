Lite Up the Nite Festival this weekend

(Last Updated On: Nov 25, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Annual Lite Up the Nite Festival kicks off the Christmas season this weekend with four days of activities taking place in Morinville.

Photos with Santa

Morinville and area residents will get an early start to the weekend on Wednesday with two days of photos with Santa Claus.

There will be two sessions each night. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Photos take place at the cultural centre. Visit Santa and get one free 5×7 photo. Additional photos are $5 each.

Wednesday will also be the day for families to make an ornament to hang on the Town Christmas Tree.

Fill-a-Bus

The Town Bus will be collecting Food Bank donations at No Frills from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 and at Sobeys from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Morinville News FREE Movie Night

Morinville News is once again partnering with the festival for a Free movie event, this time a double feature of the original 30-minute Grinch cartoon and the Polar Express.

Doors and a cash concession open at 5 p.m. with the Grinch Who Stole Christmas starting at 6 p.m. and the Polar Express at 6:30 p.m.

All concession proceeds go to support the Morinville Community Library’s programs.

SATURDAY ACTIVITIES

The main event day starts with the Annual Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa, running from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Rendez-Vous Centre. The cost is $5 per person or $10 for up to a family of four.

CRAFT SALE

The Morinville Farmers’ Market’s annual Craft Sale takes place at the Fable Hall on 101 Avenue. Originally scheduled for MCHS, the show switched venues.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2.

PARADE AND PYROTECHNICS

The parade will take place on 100th Avenue on Saturday night. It starts from the Cultural Centre and will make its way to 102 Street starting at 5:30.

A pyrotechnics display will take place on 100 Avenue and 102 Street immediately following the parade.

Morinville News has not been able to get additional details on what the pyrotechnics display involves.

A complete list of dates and times is below: