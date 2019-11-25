Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Nov 25, 2019)

Morinville strongman competitor Scott Wallace and his team were celebrating eight podium finishes this year at Crushers Supplements this past week, posing for a group shot.

JETS 0-2 OVER THE WEEKEND

After winning back-to-back victories for the first time this season, the Morinville Jets lost two games over the weekend.

The Jets lost 4-2 to the Stony Plain Flyers on the road Friday night and ultimately fell 5-3 to the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings on Sunday night. The pair of losses brings the Jets record to 4-16-0 this season.

The Jets play the Beverly Warriors at home Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

KINGS LOSE FIRST GAME THIS SEASON

After an eight-game winning streak this season and setting a franchise record at 20 consecutive wins, the Morinville Senior AA Kings were taken down 4-3 in overtime Saturday night on the road by the Red Deer Rustlers.

The Kings’ season record is 8-0-1.

The Kings have a break this week, returning to the ice Dec. 7 for a road game to Lacombe.

STING DEFEAT ROUGHNECKS

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting played one road game this week on Friday and returned with a 3-2 win over the Leduc Roughnecks to elevate their record to 7-6-1.

Their next game is Wednesday on the road against the St. Albert Steel. They follow that with a second road game Sunday against the TRAC Wolverines.

BANTAM STING TAKE TWO

The Sturgeon Bantam AA Sting took back-to-back wins over the weekend with a 7-1 win over the Peace River Sabres on Saturday and repeating it with a 7-3 win on Sunday.

The pair of wins bring the Bantam Sting to a 9-2-3 record and third place in the Rural Conference White Division.

The Sting play the MLAC Alumni at home Saturday night at 6:15 p.m.