RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay charges following infant homicide

(Last Updated On: Nov 25, 2019)

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) took one adult male into custody on Nov. 23, 2019 following the death of an infant child.

At 6:43 p.m., RCMP responded with EMS to a 911 call of a one-year-old male who was in medical distress. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased. Due to injuries apparent on the child, RCMP’s MCU was contacted to take carriage of the investigation.

Damien Christopher Starrett (30), of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is also charged with assault against another child.

After a judicial interim release hearing, Starrett has been remanded into custody to attend Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Nov. 28, 2019.

“This is an extremely tragic situation for this family and the community at large” said Inspector Michael McCauley, Detachment Commander for Fort Saskatchewan RCMP. “Several RCMP units are involved in this investigation and the Zebra Child Protection Center has provided their expertise. In the interest of protecting the wellbeing of the family members, the RCMP are asking the media to respect the family’s privacy.”