Lite Up the Nite provided variety of family activities

(Last Updated On: Dec 1, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s Lite Up The Nite Festival took place over the weekend with a variety of family activities, including the annual Christmas parade, lighting of St. Jean Baptiste Park, and the return of a fireworks display this year.

Activities started Wednesday with the craft program, tree decorating and photos with Santa at the cultural centre.

Friday events included the Fill-a-Bus for the Food Bank and the Morinville News FREE Movie event.

Saturday activities included the Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa Claus, the Farmers’ Market and Craft Fair, children’s activities and a magic show.

Sunday included a Free Skate with Santa event at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Above is a video of some of our shots from the weekend.