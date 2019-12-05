The week in photos

(Last Updated On: Dec 5, 2019)

There were 25 kids registered for the Gingerbread House Making Event at the MCCC on Wednesday night. The Gingerbread houses are a Christmas tradition where the whole family can create together. The families could take the tasty treat with them and enjoy it throughout the season.

Cookie decoration also took place. – Lucie Roy Photo

Higher Grounds has begun selling handcrafter items from Mozambique to help with a literacy program there. You can read the full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mary Morin, CUPE local 2550 Président, presents Knights of Columbus, Morinville Chapter, Grand Knight Patrick Earles with a cheque In the amount of $200 on behalf of the support staff serving catholic schools in Morinville and Legal area. – Submitted Photo

Another shot by local photographer Don Boutilier.

Congratulations to the Sturgeon Peewee Mustangs 2 won the Saint City Showdown tournament in St. Albert, taking gold after battling hard. The Mustangs played five games. Their fourth went to a shootout, putting them into the gold-medal game. Thanks to Chantille Levall for the photo and info.