Community Spirit- A Time for Giving
(Last Updated On: Dec 6, 2019)
The funds are going towards the Hamper Program. Earles said they make between 100-110 hampers.
by Lucie Roy
Rotary Club of Morinville President Carol Haley presented a $1000 cheque to Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Patrick Earles on Thursday afternoon.
Isabel Skjersven accepted a $1000 cheque on behalf of the Morinville Food Bank from Rotary Club of Morinville President Carol Haley on Thursday afternoon.
Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk delivered donations to the Food Bank on Thursday afternoon.
The donations were from the donation received at the December 4 Christmas Chamber Lunch.
One thought on “Community Spirit- A Time for Giving”
This type of community support, as well as the article regarding Sarah Hall’s Adopt a Family program, and the many other volunteer programs are what really differentiates communities from one another.
Municipal governments, provincial, and federal need to focus on infrastructure, education, health care, etc., but get out of the way of communities and citizens trying to make a difference.
Taxing us so they can “dole out” dollars in grants is counter productive.
When success or failure of a project hangs on a “ grant application” people become complacent about participating.
As well, leaving less and less money in our pockets leaves people nervous about commitment , financially and in spirit.
Hats off, ( well, touques off) to these and all the others working to build this community