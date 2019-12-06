Community Spirit- A Time for Giving

(Last Updated On: Dec 6, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Rotary Club of Morinville President Carol Haley presented a $1000 cheque to Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Patrick Earles on Thursday afternoon.

The funds are going towards the Hamper Program. Earles said they make between 100-110 hampers.

Isabel Skjersven accepted a $1000 cheque on behalf of the Morinville Food Bank from Rotary Club of Morinville President Carol Haley on Thursday afternoon.

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk delivered donations to the Food Bank on Thursday afternoon.

The donations were from the donation received at the December 4 Christmas Chamber Lunch.