JMMF receives $75000 for Jessie’s House

(Last Updated On: Dec 6, 2019)

Above: Pictured in Jessie’s House are Honourable Dale Nally, MLA for Morinville-St. Albert, Lynne Rosychuk (JMMF President & Co-Founder) and JMMF staff, Pat Bacque and Teena Hughson

submitted

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation received a grant of $75,000 from Alberta Culture and Tourism Community Initiatives Program, Operating Grant Stream to support Organizational Development associated with the establishment and opening of Jessie’s House, which is excepted to occur this spring.

“This funding comes at a time of great need. Our team, comprised mostly of volunteers, is still working very hard to secure funding to meet our goal for a spring opening,” said Lynne Rosychuk, Board President and Co-Founder. “We’re truly grateful to the Alberta Government and dedicated volunteers and staff members for the support.”